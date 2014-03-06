FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mulling ways to use natural gas resources in Ukraine crisis -top official
March 6, 2014

U.S. mulling ways to use natural gas resources in Ukraine crisis -top official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Thursday there are discussions at high levels within the U.S. government on how to use U.S. natural gas resources as the country addresses the crisis in Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, asked Burns if “it would be fair to say” there are active discussions at such levels about how to use natural gas to assist in dealing with European reluctance to enact sanction over the Ukraine crisis, as well as with Ukraine.

“There certainly is,” Burns responded during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

