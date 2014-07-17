FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rosneft CEO Sechin says U.S. sanctions on company are illegal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rosneft CEO Sechin says U.S. sanctions on company are illegal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

By Alexei Anishchuk

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Rosneft Oil Co Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions on the Russian state-controlled energy company are illegal because it has no role in the crisis in Ukraine.

Sechin said the sanctions will damage the interests of shareholders of U.S. companies and banks working with Rosneft, though they would have no impact on joint projects that Rosneft currently has with Exxon Mobil Corp in Russia.

Due to what it views as Russia’s interference in its neighbor Ukraine, the U.S. government on Wednesday imposed its most wide-ranging sanctions yet on the Russian economy, including Rosneft, Gazprombank and other major banks and energy and defense companies.

“The decision to include Rosneft into a sanction list is unjustified, subjective and unlawful because the company has no role in the Ukraine crisis,” Sechin told reporters after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting Brazil.

Sechin was in a delegation of business leaders accompanying Putin to a BRICS emerging nations summit that launched a new development bank intended to counter the U.S. and European influence in international financial institutions.

Sechin said the Russian state rather than Rosneft was the target of the U.S. sanctions for its “sovereign” policy regarding Ukraine. “It is an attempt to worsen the economic welfare of our citizens.”

Sanctions effectively cut the people and companies off from the U.S. financial system.

The sanctions, posted on the U.S. Treasury Department website, stopped short of targeting Gazprom, Russia’s biggest gas company, which provides much of Europe’s energy supplies. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.