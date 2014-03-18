FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vows more sanctions over Russia's moves in Ukraine
March 18, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. vows more sanctions over Russia's moves in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday vowed to take further action against those supporting Russia’s move to annex Ukraine’s Crimea region, including expanding sanctions, the White House said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney, speaking to reporters, said the United States was preparing to add to those targeted for asset freezes and travel bans under a sanctions order announced on Monday.

“More is coming,” Carney said, adding that he did know when the action would be taken. “Work is being done to make further designations” under the sanctions. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

