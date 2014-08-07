FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. prepared to levy additional Russia sanctions - Treasury official
August 7, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. prepared to levy additional Russia sanctions - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to levy additional sanctions on Russia if it does not change course in backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, a top U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.

Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen, in a call with reporters, also said Washington has warned Russia against a reported oil-for-goods swap with Iran, and that entities involved in any such deal would be exposed to U.S. sanctions.

It is still unclear whether Russia and Iran have agreed on an oil-for-goods swap, Cohen said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Warren Strobel; Editing by James Dalgleish)

