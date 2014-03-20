FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says sanctions lists against Russia unacceptable - Ifax
March 20, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says sanctions lists against Russia unacceptable - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that issuing sanctions lists against Russia was unacceptable after the United States expanded its sanctions on Russians in response to the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

“Finding some of the names on this list causes nothing but an extreme embarrassment, but no matter what the names are, finding any lists is unacceptable for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

“In any case, Russia’s reaction to these lists will be based on a reciprocity principle and will not be long in coming,” he added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

