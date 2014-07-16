Obama to make statement on Russia sanctions, U.S. warns more possible

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States warned on Wednesday that it could expand the scope and target list of its new sanctions against Russia if Moscow continues “provocative” behavior in Ukraine.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on a conference call that the sanctions were also designed to avoid spillover risk for the global economy.

President Barack Obama will make a statement about the sanctions at 5:15 EDT (2115 GMT), the White House said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)