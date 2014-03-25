FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate leaders mull dropping IMF provision from Ukraine bill -aide
March 25, 2014

U.S. Senate leaders mull dropping IMF provision from Ukraine bill -aide

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leaders are discussing whether to drop reforms to the International Monetary Fund from a Ukraine aid bill, but have not yet made a decision, a senior Democratic Senate aide said on Tuesday.

The reforms, supported by Senate Democrats and the Obama administration, have threatened to derail the Ukraine legislation because they are opposed by most Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives. (Reporting by David Lawder and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

