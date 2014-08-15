FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's top retailer sells sanction-hit cheese half price
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's top retailer sells sanction-hit cheese half price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest retailer S Group on Friday said it has started to sell products barred from export to Russia in its home markets with a significant discount.

S Group said that during the weekend it will deliver a 100,000 kilogramme batch of Valio’s cheese, wrapped in Russian labels, around its Prisma store chain in Finland.

The campaign price was 3.69 euros ($4.94) per kilogramme chunk, about half of its regular price in Finnish stores.

“The demand has been very strong, it has already ran out in some stores,” said S Group spokeswoman Outi Hohti.

She said the retailer was not currently planning other sanction-hit product campaigns, but added it was watching the situation closely.

Valio, a dairy cooperative, produces about 85 percent of the Finnish exports hit by Russia’s sanctions, and last week it announced a plan to start job cut talks with labour unions. (1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.