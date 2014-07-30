FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB says ready to borrow in other markets after Western sanctions
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's VTB says ready to borrow in other markets after Western sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, said on Wednesday it was ready to borrow on financial markets outside the European Union and United States after it was included in new Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“VTB Group is ready to borrow in other currencies and on other markets,” the bank said in a statement, adding that it did not see any threat to its overseas business from the sanctions. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

