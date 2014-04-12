FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
April 12, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

White House says 'very concerned' by Ukraine attacks, warns Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday warned Russia against further military action in Ukraine after armed separatists seized government offices in the eastern city of Slaviansk, saying the situation was reminiscent of what recently happened in Crimea.

“We are very concerned by the concerted campaign we see underway in eastern Ukraine today by pro-Russian separatists, apparently with support from Russia, who are inciting violence and sabotage and seeking to undermine and destabilize the Ukrainian state,” said Laura Lucas Magnuson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

“We saw similar so-called protest activities in Crimea before Russia’s purported annexation,” she said in a statement.

“We call on President (Vladimir) Putin and his government to cease all efforts to destabilize Ukraine, and we caution against further military intervention,” she said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham)

