CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-World Bank to provide Ukraine up to $3 bln this year

(In March 10 story, corrects paragraph 2 to show $2 bln will be submitted for board approval, not disbursed)

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday said it plans to provide Ukraine up to $3 billion in 2014 to support the country’s new government in the midst of its current crisis.

The bank, a Washington-based lender that focuses on ending poverty, already has several projects in Ukraine. About $2 billion in the funds is likely to go to the World Bank’s board for approval this year to fund development projects.

And another pot of cash, up to $1 billion, would go directly to the government if it implements economic reforms to get its finances in order. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)