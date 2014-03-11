FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Yanukovich says Crimea breaking from Ukraine, blames his foes
March 11, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Yanukovich says Crimea breaking from Ukraine, blames his foes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to indicate Yanukovich said Crimea breaking from Ukraine instead of Russia)

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, March 11 (Reuters) - Ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich said on Tuesday that Crimea is breaking away from Ukraine and blamed opponents who forced him from power for developments on the Black Sea peninsula, which is holding a referendum on Sunday on joining Russia.

In a statement to journalists, Yanukovich also said U.S. financial aid to Ukraine would be illegal, saying that U.S. law does not allow the government to aid “bandits”. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

