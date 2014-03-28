FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deposed president demands vote on each Ukrainian region's status
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Deposed president demands vote on each Ukrainian region's status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s deposed president, Viktor Yanukovich, called on Friday for each of the country’s regions to hold a referendum on its status “within Ukraine”, Russia’s Itar-Tass news agency reported.

“As a president who is with you with all my thoughts and soul, I urge every sensible citizen of Ukraine: Don’t give in to impostors! Demand a referendum on the status of each region within Ukraine,” Yanukovich was quoted as saying in an address to the people of Ukraine. He fled to Russia last month.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alissa de Carbonnel

