Deposed president demands vote on each Ukrainian region's status

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s deposed president, Viktor Yanukovich, called on Friday for each of the country’s regions to hold a referendum on its status “within Ukraine”, Russia’s Itar-Tass news agency reported.

“As a president who is with you with all my thoughts and soul, I urge every sensible citizen of Ukraine: Don’t give in to impostors! Demand a referendum on the status of each region within Ukraine,” Yanukovich was quoted as saying in an address to the people of Ukraine. He fled to Russia last month.