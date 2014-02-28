FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich says will "continue struggle for Ukraine's future"
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich says will "continue struggle for Ukraine's future"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Viktor Yanukovich, appearing in public for the first time since he was ousted as Ukraine’s president, said in Russia on Friday he would not give up the fight for his country’s future.

In the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, he appeared in a suit and tie and told reporters he had been forced from power by pro-Fascist forces and blamed the crisis on the West for “indulging” protesters seeking his ouster.

He said lawlessness and chaos had followed an agreement he signed with his opponents last Friday, which was brokered by the European Union and was intended to end three months of crisis. He fled Kiev later that day.

