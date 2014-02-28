FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss prosecutor opens money laundering probe into Yanukovich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Swiss prosecutor has opened a money laundering investigation into ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander, the prosecutor’s office in Geneva said in a statement on Friday.

“A penal investigation for severe money laundering is currently being conducted in Geneva against Viktor Yanukovich and his son Oleksander,” the prosecutor’s office said in the statement, adding it had opened the probe on Thursday.

It said prosecutor Yves Bertossa and the police had searched the office of a company owned by Oleksander Yanukovich on Thursday morning and seized some documents.

Switzerland said on Thursday it would order banks to freeze any funds in Swiss banks found to be linked any Yanukovich funds.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alison Williams

