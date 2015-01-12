FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia unlikely to extradite Yanukovich - Interfax
January 12, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia unlikely to extradite Yanukovich - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia is likely to decline any request to extradite ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with situation.

Interpol has put Yanukovich on the international wanted list on Ukrainian charges of embezzlement and financial wrong-doing, according to a notice published on the international police organisation’s website.

Yanukovich has been living in Russia since being ousted by street protests almost a year ago. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

