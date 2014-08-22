FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian PM sees hryvnia at 12.00 to dollar once eastern crisis ends
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian PM sees hryvnia at 12.00 to dollar once eastern crisis ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday he expected Ukraine’s hryvnia to be around 12.00 to the dollar once the crisis in the country’s east stabilises and Ukraine receives the next tranches of aid from the International Monetary Fund.

The first slice of financial aid from the IMF helped the central bank stabilise the hryvnia in May, but fears over the mounting economic and human costs of the conflict have hit the currency in recent weeks, causing it to weaken around 13 percent since mid-July to 13.50.

“If we get peace the situation will calm down. I see the exchange rate at no more than 12.00 when the situation stabilises,” Yatseniuk said in a televised interview.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.