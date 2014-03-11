FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM says Russia seeks to undermine world security system
March 11, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine PM says Russia seeks to undermine world security system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk accused Russia on Tuesday of seeking to undermine the world security system by its incursion into Crimea.

Yatseniuk, who travels to the United States on Thursday for talks with President Barack Obama, said of the crisis on the Crimea peninsula where Russian forces are backing separatists:

“This is not a two-sided conflict. These are actions by the Russian Federation aimed at undermining the system of global security.”

Yatseniuk told parliament that Ukraine remained open for “transparent” negotiations with Russia to build a new relationship in which Moscow recognised Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

