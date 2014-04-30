FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM suggests possible government reshuffle in near future
April 30, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM suggests possible government reshuffle in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk warned his government on Wednesday that a failure to meet the demands of the country’s people would result in a reshuffle, possibly in the near future.

“The country demands action and results. If there are such action and results that means the government is doing its job. If in the near future such action and results fail to appear, that means there will be personnel changes,” he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Mark Heinrich)

