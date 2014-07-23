FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russian individuals, firms - PM
July 23, 2014 / 9:38 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russian individuals, firms - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday Kiev would impose sanctions on Russian individuals and companies who support “terrorists” directly or indirectly.

He told a meeting of his ministers that he had set up a special committee which had 10 days to propose a list of individuals and companies to be covered by the punitive measures. He did not give details of what form the sanctions would take. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

