UPDATE 1-Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russian individuals, firms - PM

(Adds quote, detail)

KIEV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday Kiev would impose sanctions on Russian individuals and companies who directly or indirectly support “terrorists” fighting against government troops in the country’s east.

Yatseniuk told a meeting of his ministers that he had set up a special committee to work on the punitive measures.

“I instruct the committee to propose for the government’s consideration a list of individual and sector sanctions on Russian citizens and legal entities supporting and financing terrorism in Ukraine in 10 days,” he said.

He did not give any details of what form the sanctions could take.

Kiev and the West accuse Russia of supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies. The United States and the European Union have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russian individuals and companies over Ukraine.

Some in the West have called for tougher sanctions on Russia after a Malaysian airliner was downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine last Thursday killing all 298 on board. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)