KIEV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Tuesday the government would look into conducting audits of state companies with a view to selling stakes on international markets.

“We will introduce a mechanism of auditing all state companies according to international standards and to sell stakes on international markets,” he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)