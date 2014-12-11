FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian PM says needs funds from international donors to prevent default
December 11, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian PM says needs funds from international donors to prevent default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Thursday called for a conference of international lenders to be held to provide Ukraine with extra funds to head off a default.

“In order to survive, in order to prevent a default, we need an international donor conference, the adoption of a Ukrainian recovery plan at this conference and the help of our Western partners,” Yatseniuk told parliament. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and John Stonestreet)

