Ukrainian PM says needs funds from international donors to prevent default

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Thursday called for a conference of international lenders to be held to provide Ukraine with extra funds to head off a default.

“In order to survive, in order to prevent a default, we need an international donor conference, the adoption of a Ukrainian recovery plan at this conference and the help of our Western partners,” Yatseniuk told parliament. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and John Stonestreet)