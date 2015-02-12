FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yatseniuk: IMF programme presupposes "very difficult" reforms
February 12, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Yatseniuk: IMF programme presupposes "very difficult" reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk said on Thursday that a forthcoming IMF aid package presupposes “very difficult” reforms to fight corruption, overhaul the energy sector, cut state expenditure and reduce state bureaucracy.

Yatseniuk said Ukraine expected $25 billion of IMF financial support as part of a four-year facility, including $17.5 billion to stabilise the financial situation in the country, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting government forces in eastern regions.

He added that the Ukrainian economy could grow in 2016 if “Russian aggression” is halted and internal reforms are a success. (Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

