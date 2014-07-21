FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin should understand "it's enough already"- Ukraine PM
July 21, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin should understand "it's enough already"- Ukraine PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin should understand that “it’s enough already”, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday, criticising the Russian leader for handing weapons to rebels fighting Kiev’s forces in eastern Ukraine.

“I do not expect anything from the Russian government. They supplied weapons, they sent in fighters. Putin should understand that it’s enough already. This is not a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It is an international conflict,” he told a news conference.

“Russia is on the dark side, on the side of the devil.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

