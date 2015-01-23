FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine separatist leader won't seek ceasefire talks - Interfax
January 23, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine separatist leader won't seek ceasefire talks - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The leader of pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine, Alexander Zakharchenko, was quoted by Interfax news agency on Friday as saying he no longer planned to seek ceasefire talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

Fighting has intensified in east Ukraine this month and the Moscow-backed rebels now hold more territory than agreed by the rival sides under a ceasefire agreed last September.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

