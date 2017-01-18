FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiev power outage in Dec was cyber attack -Ukrenergo
January 18, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 7 months ago

Kiev power outage in Dec was cyber attack -Ukrenergo

Pavel Polityuk, Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes

1 Min Read

KIEV/MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A power blackout in Ukraine's capital Kiev last month was caused by a cyber attack and investigators are trying to trace other potentially infected computers and establish the source of the breach, utility Ukrenergo told Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday.

When the lights went out in northern Kiev on Dec. 17-18, power supplier Ukrenergo suspected a cyber attack and hired investigators to help it determine the cause following a series of breaches across the country.

Preliminary findings indicate that workstations and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, linked to the 330 kilowatt sub-station "North", were influenced by external sources outside of normal parameters, according to the comments emailed to Reuters.

"The analysis of the impact of symptoms on the initial data of these systems indicates a premeditated and multi-level invasion," Ukrenergo said.

Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes in Milan, editing by Susan Fenton

