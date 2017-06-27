KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko said on Tuesday that the government's computer network was down, and posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen showing an error message.

Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyber attacks earlier in the day, including banks, the state energy distributor and Kiev's main airport.

"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government," he said.