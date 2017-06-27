KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister
Pavlo Rozenko said on Tuesday that the government's computer
network was down, and posted a picture on Twitter of a computer
screen showing an error message.
Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyber attacks
earlier in the day, including banks, the state energy
distributor and Kiev's main airport.
"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook.
"This image is being displayed by all computers of the
government," he said.
