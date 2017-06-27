KIEV, June 27 The Ukrainian central bank said on
Tuesday a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and
private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown
virus."
"As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having
difficulties with client services and carrying out banking
operations," the central bank said in a statement that did not
name any of the lenders affected.
"The central bank is confident that the banking
infrastructure's defence against cyber fraud is properly set up
and attempted cyber attacks on banks' IT systems will be
neutralised," it said.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)