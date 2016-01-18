FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine warns of more malware attacks after Kiev airport hit
January 18, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine warns of more malware attacks after Kiev airport hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) warned on Monday of the threat of possible further virus attacks after malware was found in the IT system of Kiev’s main airport over the weekend.

“Attention to all system administrators ... We recommend a check of log-files and information traffic,” CERT-UA said.

A virus, similar to one which attacked three Ukrainian power firms in late December, was detected in a computer workstation of the IT network of Kiev’s main airport Boryspil, according to the airport’s press service. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)

