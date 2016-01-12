FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. helping Ukraine investigate December power grid hack
#Energy
January 12, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. helping Ukraine investigate December power grid hack

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday it was helping Ukrainian authorities investigate an apparent attack last month on the country’s power grid that caused a blackout for 80,000 customers of western Ukraine’s Prykarpattyaoblenergo utility.

Experts have widely described the Dec. 23 incident as the first known power outage caused by a cyber attack. Ukraine’s SBU state security service has blamed Russia for the incident, while U.S. cyber firm iSight Partners linked it to a Russian hacking group known as “Sandworm.”

Reporting by Dustin Volz and Jim Finkle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

