Twenty-one bodies seen on or near Kiev's Independence Square-Reuters eyewitness
February 20, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Twenty-one bodies seen on or near Kiev's Independence Square-Reuters eyewitness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-one bodies were lying on the ground covered by blankets on or near Kiev’s Independence Square on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Photographer Vasily Fedosenko said he saw six bodies at the northwestern side of the square and then a few moments later saw a further four bodies about 100 metres away at the other side of the plaza.

They were all civilians, he said.

A short while later, he saw another five bodies in front of the hotel Ukraina, which stands on a hill and looks down on Independence Square.

He later reported seeing six more bodies in different places near the square.

Local media and an opposition twitter account Euromaidan put the death toll among protesters at more than 30.

