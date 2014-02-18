FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine security forces give protesters 6 pm deadline to end unrest
February 18, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine security forces give protesters 6 pm deadline to end unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian security forces on Tuesday set protesters a 6 p.m. 1600 gmt) deadline to end street disturbances or face “tough measures”, a statement said.

The State Security Service (SBU), in a joint statement with the interior ministry, said: ”If by 6 p.m. the disturbances have not ended, we will be obliged to restore order by all means envisaged by law.

“If the disturbances continue we will be forced to resort to tough measures,” it said.

The statement followed a day of violence in the Ukrainian capital Kiev as protesters clashed violently with police near the parliament building, with unconfirmed reports of three people being killed.

