IMF to meet with Ukraine, creditor group next week

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will meet with Ukrainian officials and a committee of Kiev’s bondholders next week in Washington, the IMF said in a statement on Monday, without providing further details.

Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to restructure $23 billion of debt as part of a broader IMF-led bailout package, but talks have stalled over whether creditors must take a writedown on their bonds.

The committee of creditors led by Franklin Templeton Investments said on Monday they hoped to meet with the IMF and Ukraine’s government soon. But it is unclear what role the IMF would play in hashing out an agreement.

In the past, the IMF had weighed in on the side of Kiev’s finance ministry, promising to keep lending to Ukraine even if it halts debt payments to private creditors. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)