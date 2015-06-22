FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF to meet with Ukraine, creditor group next week
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

IMF to meet with Ukraine, creditor group next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will meet with Ukrainian officials and a committee of Kiev’s bondholders next week in Washington, the IMF said in a statement on Monday, without providing further details.

Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to restructure $23 billion of debt as part of a broader IMF-led bailout package, but talks have stalled over whether creditors must take a writedown on their bonds.

The committee of creditors led by Franklin Templeton Investments said on Monday they hoped to meet with the IMF and Ukraine’s government soon. But it is unclear what role the IMF would play in hashing out an agreement.

In the past, the IMF had weighed in on the side of Kiev’s finance ministry, promising to keep lending to Ukraine even if it halts debt payments to private creditors. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.