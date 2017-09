KIEV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine is paying its debts and will continue to do so, Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov said, after currency and bond markets came under pressure in the wake of massive protests against President Viktor Yanukovich.

“Ukraine is a reliable borrower and is flawlessly fulfilling, and will fulfil, all of its obligations on time,” Kolobov said in a recorded message broadcast by state television on Tuesday.