FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Rehn says supports potential donors' conference for Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

EU's Rehn says supports potential donors' conference for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The EU’s top economic official said on Tuesday he supports a donors’ conference for European countries to raise funding for Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it needs $35 billion to survive 2014 and 2015.

“As the EU’s resources lie predominantly in the member states, I would also support the idea of a donors’ conference for Ukraine in order to allow for member states resources and other European countries to put together a substantial aid package for Ukraine,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker and Justyna Pawlak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.