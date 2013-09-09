FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine power company DTEK raises $161 mln loan
September 9, 2013

Ukraine power company DTEK raises $161 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest private power and coal producer, DTEK, has signed an agreement for a 5.35 billion Russian rouble ($161 million) credit line to replenish working capital and finance capital expenditure, it said on Monday.

The loan - in two tranches of three and five years - was arranged by Russia’s VTB Capital Plc, the Investment Business of VTB Group, DTEK said in a statement.

DTEK, part of the empire of Ukraine’s richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, accounts for about 29 percent of the country’s thermal power generation. It also controls about 46 percent of Ukraine’s coal production. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Tom Pfeiffer)

