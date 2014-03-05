FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD offers Ukraine 5 bln euro support package
March 5, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

EBRD offers Ukraine 5 bln euro support package

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday that it would provide a support package to Ukraine worth at least 5 billion euros over the next six years.

The EBRD said the package was aimed at supporting the country’s economy, “as part of a coordinated international financial assistance programme in support of credible structural and macroeconomic reforms.”

It said the 5 billion euro amount could be exceeded if economic circumstances permitted. It added it was “essential for investor confidence” that Ukraine agreed a macro-economic stabilisation programme with the International Monetary Fund.

