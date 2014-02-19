EBRD to stay in Ukraine but reduce involvement with government

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will not suspend its operations in Ukraine due to the country’s political unrest it said on Wednesday, although it will scale back its involvement.

A spokesman for the organisation said it would not follow the European Investment Bank and freeze its activities in Ukraine, although it would reduce its dealings with the government.

“We have not suspended our operations in Ukraine, however, as of about three weeks ago, we are concentrating primarily on the private sector,” the spokesman said.