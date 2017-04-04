FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine cbank eyes further currency liberalisation after IMF aid
April 4, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

Ukraine cbank eyes further currency liberalisation after IMF aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 4 (Reuters) - The latest tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund will raise Ukrainian foreign exchange reserves to $16.1 billion and paves the way for further currency liberalisation, Central Bank Deputy Governor Oleg Churiy said on Tuesday.

The IMF approved $1 billion in new aid to Kiev on Monday as part of a $17.5 billion bailout programme. Ukraine expects to receive three more aid tranches from the IMF this year, worth a total of $4.5 billion. The next tranche is expected at the end of the second quarter, Churiy told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

