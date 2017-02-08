KIEV Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as
4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state
statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary
data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the
end of the year.
"We can now speak of an acceleration in gross domestic
product growth in the fourth quarter," State Statistics Agency
chief Ihor Verner said .
GDP increased 4.5 - 4.8 percent year-on-year in
October-December compared with an increase of 2 percent in the
previous quarter, he said.
