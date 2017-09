KIEV, June 5 (Reuters) - The Finance Ministry of Ukraine, hit by political turmoil in the east of the country, said on Thursday it saw the economy shrinking by 5 percent in 2014, a cut in its previous forecast of minus 3 percent.

Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted finance minister Oleksander Shlapak as saying the economy could decrease by 1.7 percent next year. Ukraine’s economy stagnated last year with 0 percent growth.