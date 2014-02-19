European Investment Bank bank freezes activities in Ukraine over violence

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Wednesday it had frozen its activities in Ukraine after at least 26 people died in the worst violence since the former Soviet republic gained independence.

“For the time being the situation is so cruel that it would be politically the wrong signal, but also irresponsible vis-a-vis the people we asked to do the job, to be active on business in Ukraine,” EIB President Werner Hoyer told a news conference.