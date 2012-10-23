FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM hopes for IMF deal without energy price hikes
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Ukraine PM hopes for IMF deal without energy price hikes

Olzhas Auyezov, Natalia Zinets

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to secure an International Monetary Fund loan without raising household gas and heating prices, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.

The Fund froze a loan programme to Ukraine in early 2011 after the government refused to hike energy prices.

“I think there are prospects of continuing our cooperation (with the fund) and we are mostly performing in line with the (2010) programme,” Azarov said.

“All the main monetary and qualitative criteria are being met. Of course, this creates a positive environment for renewing the programme. We have our minds set on reaching an agreement.”

Azarov said he expected gross domestic product growth, which slowed to 1 percent in January-September, to remain above zero in 2012 as a whole and accelerate to 3.5 percent next year.

