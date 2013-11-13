EU envoys to travel to Ukraine next week to discuss Tymoshenko

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European Union envoys will visit Ukraine again next week to try to find a compromise over the fate of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko before an EU summit at the end of November.

Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski have travelled repeatedly to Kiev to discuss Tymoshenko. Some EU governments want to see her freed before they agree to sign a landmark agreement with Ukraine at the Nov. 28-29 summit.

“We plan to return to Kiev next week and to spend as long as necessary, with as many people as necessary, to do whatever is necessary to secure success,” Cox told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; writing by Justyna Pawlak)