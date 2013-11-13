FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU envoys to travel to Ukraine next week to discuss Tymoshenko
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 13, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

EU envoys to travel to Ukraine next week to discuss Tymoshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European Union envoys will visit Ukraine again next week to try to find a compromise over the fate of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko before an EU summit at the end of November.

Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski have travelled repeatedly to Kiev to discuss Tymoshenko. Some EU governments want to see her freed before they agree to sign a landmark agreement with Ukraine at the Nov. 28-29 summit.

“We plan to return to Kiev next week and to spend as long as necessary, with as many people as necessary, to do whatever is necessary to secure success,” Cox told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; writing by Justyna Pawlak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.