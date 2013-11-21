Not signing EU pact would be grounds for impeachment-Ukraine opposition

KIEV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Failure by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to sign a landmark trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union would be grounds for impeachment, opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said on Thursday.

Speaking shortly after the government announced it was suspending preparations for signing the pact with the EU and renewing dialogue with Russia, Yatsenyuk said if Yanukovich refused now to sign with the EU bloc it would amount to “state treason and grounds for impeachment”.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov should now resign, he added.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Nov. 29. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)