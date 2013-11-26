FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says EU should not criticise Russia over Ukraine stance
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 26, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Putin says EU should not criticise Russia over Ukraine stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the European Union should not criticise Moscow over concerns about the potential consequences if Ukraine were to sign a trade deal with the EU, saying it would flood Russia with EU goods.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, also said Russia had not discussed revising state-controlled Gazprom’s costly gas supply contract with Ukraine in an attempt to persuade Kiev not to sign the trade pact with the EU.

“Gazprom and (Ukraine’s Naftogaz) have a contract that I believe is signed until 2019 and we did not discuss revising the contract,” Putin said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.