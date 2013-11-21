FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says disappointed with Ukraine' shift to the East
#Energy
November 21, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

EU says disappointed with Ukraine' shift to the East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday expressed disappointment with Ukraine’s decision to abruptly abandon an alliance with its Western neighbours, saying the pact would have boosted investments in the country.

Ukraine said it suspended the process in the interests of “national security” and that it would renew “active dialogue” with Moscow.

“This is a disappointment not just for the EU but, we believe, for the people of Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement.

She said the signing of the pact “would have provided a unique opportunity to reverse the recent discouraging trend of decreasing foreign direct investment in Ukraine and would have given momentum to negotiations on a new standby arrangement with the IMF”. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams)

