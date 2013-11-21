Russia welcomes Ukraine's desire to develop ties- Putin spokesman

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that Russia welcomed Kiev’s desire to improve trade ties with Moscow, signaling satisfaction with a Ukrainian government decision to suspend preparations for a landmark trade pact with the European Union.

“We welcome the desire to improve and develop trade and economic cooperation,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters. He called Ukraine a “close partner” and said Russia would respect any decision it made about the EU deal.