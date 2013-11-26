Russia says EU criticism over Ukraine shift inappropriate - Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Tuesday the European Union was wrong to criticise Moscow over Ukraine’s decision to back away from a trade deal with the EU.

“In this case it is inappropriate to speak of any kind of pressure,” Interfax news agency quoted Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying in Russia’s first public response to a statement from EU leaders on Monday expressing disapproval of Moscow’s actions. (Reporting by Jason Bush,; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)